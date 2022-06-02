400 mile yard sale going through Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Sale is back again this year, with plenty of spots in Kentucky to shop.

The event paves a 400 mile long path through Kentucky with garage sales, yard sales, and small markets set up across U.S. Highway sixty 68. Among the sales was Christina Sullivan, co-owner of C&C Nursery in Richardsville, KY.

“This is our actually our second year doing this. It’s good for business. I love meeting people,” Sullivan said, “It’s awesome just sending my hard work out to somebody who enjoys it. Like that’s, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

Spots and vendors are available all across the highway. Vendors are selling anything and everything, from homeware to clothing.

”Painted glassware, furniture, dishes, cast iron, good variety. The weather’s finally good,” said Larry Lewis who was working his own yard sale booth, “Next two days, everybody come on out and shop.”

The sale will be going until this Sunday, June 5. More information can be found on the sales website.

