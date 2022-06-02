Advertisement

A Fabulous Friday on the Way!

The weekend looks nice overall
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures came down Thursday, although the humidity did not. Less humid air filters in tonight, however, paving the way for a very pleasant Friday!

Less humid for Friday

The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run near seasonal averages early next week with warmer, muggier nights.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray afternoon t/shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 99 (1921)

Record Low: 43 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Pollen: 5.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead following wreck in Glasgow
Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
Police respond.
‘Beloved’ Grayson County mail carrier killed in single vehicle crash
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

June 2nd Weather Forecast
A few more showers, then gorgeous weather on the way
A few strong storms remain possible into Thursday
A Cooldown is Coming!
3 Degree Guarantee benefitting Hospice of Southern Kentucky
3 Degree Guarantee benefiting the Hospice of Southern Kentucky
June 1st Weather Forecast
Jumping into June!