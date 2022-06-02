A Fabulous Friday on the Way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures came down Thursday, although the humidity did not. Less humid air filters in tonight, however, paving the way for a very pleasant Friday!

Less humid for Friday

The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run near seasonal averages early next week with warmer, muggier nights.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray afternoon t/shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 99 (1921)

Record Low: 43 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.63″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Pollen: 5.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

