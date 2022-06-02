A few more showers, then gorgeous weather on the way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A break from the heat today and the next few days!

A few passing showers/storms possible today

Cooler mornings return

Sunny and warm this weekend

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us into this afternoon. As northerly winds take over, readings will cool into the low 80s for highs Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop quite a bit. The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run just above seasonal averages early next week.

