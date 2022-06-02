Food Pantries seeing a rise in use due to inflation

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The rising costs of everything added to the inability of wages to keep up with inflation is placing extra importance of the food pantries and closets in the area.

Inflation isn’t the only factor that has put a strain on local families’ ability to obtain food. The food benefits that were given to Kentuckians during COVID being discontinued and the large reduction of SNAP benefits earlier this year have put a strain on families already facing hardships. Local food pantries are seeing an increase in people utilizing their services as a result.

Jason Gill, Executive Director of Franklin Simpson Good Samaritan says, “With the rise in food prices, the rise in gas prices, as well as the decrease in food stamps and the extra food stamps people were getting for the COVID relief; We’ve seen an increase in the food we’ve been giving out. There’s a lot of hurting people in our community.”

With the price of food rising, it could raise concern that donations to these organizations would slow down. Thankfully, many organizations help each other when serving their communities.

When asked if these factors had any impact on the donations to the organization, Gill said, “We’ve been blessed with donations. We’ve just recently got donations from the US Post Office food drive, and I think we got just over 2,000 items with that and so we are also blessed with regular donations from local businesses, churches, and individuals.”

More and more families are using the services offered by charitable organizations and churches to keep food on the table. Community churches work diligently as their congregations volunteer to help their neighbors.

If you’ve driven around Franklin, Kentucky, you may have seen the kiosks that offer non-perishable food to the community. These kiosks are located around town and are operated on an honor system. Judy Headden, Pastor of the outreach “Care Program” at Franklin Community Church said, “We have 3 pantries like this throughout the community. We have an awesome care pantry team out there filling these boxes three times a week. We are seeing these boxes clear out more than normal by the time we get to another stock day.”

The standalone pantry idea takes away from the stigma that some people tend to feel when having to use a service such as a food pantry. People can also anonymously drop off donations to these locations.

Headden explained how they came up with the idea of the standalone pantries, “We started this outreach ministry during COVID to help those because food stamps don’t last all month, commodities, things come up; people losing their jobs and not have a paycheck until they can get other things in motion. So the need was out there so we’re doing our best to try and meet that need.”

With children out of school for the summer, there will be an increase in the need for food at home. Previously, we reported about food programs available for students during summer vacation. You can revisit information about the “Feed the Need” Program and the Bowling Green ISD Summer Food Program on WBKO.com.

