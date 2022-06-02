Highest paying jobs in Bowling Green that require a bachelor’s degree

(Stacker) - While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Bowling Green using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

#50. News analysts, reporters, and journalists

Bowling Green- Annual mean salary: $43,380- #108 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $63,230- Employment: 39,080- Metros with highest average pay: --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,870)--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($100,510)--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($98,600)

#49. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Bowling Green- Annual mean salary: $43,860- #421 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 210National- Annual mean salary: $53,490- Employment: 310,880- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,560)--- Carson City, NV ($73,200)--- Reno, NV ($71,690)

#48. Graphic designers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $44,040- #359 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 80National- Annual mean salary: $59,970- Employment: 204,040- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,310)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,070)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($81,700)

#47. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $45,890- #205 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $53,800- Employment: 56,430- Metros with highest average pay: --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)--- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)--- Napa, CA ($70,330)

#46. Producers and directors

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $47,510- #241 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $101,950- Employment: 138,250- Metros with highest average pay: --- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,610)--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,810)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,990)

#45. Fundraisers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $48,050- #305 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $64,870- Employment: 82,080- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)--- Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#44. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $50,490- #278 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 80National- Annual mean salary: $63,130- Employment: 105,440- Metros with highest average pay: --- Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#43. Public relations specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $51,040- #418 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $73,250- Employment: 242,710- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,920)--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($102,720)--- Midland, MI ($90,820)

#42. Health education specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $52,120- #198 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $64,930- Employment: 55,830- Metros with highest average pay: --- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,490)--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($96,590)--- Danbury, CT ($92,160)

#41. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $52,390- #369 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 780National- Annual mean salary: $67,080- Employment: 1,329,280- Metros with highest average pay: --- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)--- Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#40. Compliance officers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $53,210- #488 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $75,810- Employment: 334,340- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#39. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $53,320- #350 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 270National- Annual mean salary: $66,880- Employment: 592,000- Metros with highest average pay: --- Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)--- Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#38. Librarians and media collections specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $53,500- #307 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 110National- Annual mean salary: $64,180- Employment: 127,790- Metros with highest average pay: --- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#37. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $53,570- #303 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 140National- Annual mean salary: $67,090- Employment: 187,070- Metros with highest average pay: --- Salinas, CA ($102,210)--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)--- Chico, CA ($88,430)

#36. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $53,800- #236 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 100National- Annual mean salary: $64,490- Employment: 120,730- Metros with highest average pay: --- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)--- Kingston, NY ($92,160)--- Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#35. Special education teachers, middle school

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $54,840- #222 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $68,860- Employment: 79,070- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)--- Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#34. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $55,490- #343 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 510National- Annual mean salary: $69,530- Employment: 1,020,240- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)--- Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#33. Special education teachers, secondary school

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $55,780- #274 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $70,100- Employment: 145,690- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#32. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $56,010- #389 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 210National- Annual mean salary: $93,260- Employment: 426,870- Metros with highest average pay: --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)--- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#31. Cost estimators

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $56,190- #488 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $73,740- Employment: 208,950- Metros with highest average pay: --- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#30. Training and development specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $56,340- #341 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 120National- Annual mean salary: $67,620- Employment: 336,030- Metros with highest average pay: --- Dothan, AL ($111,580)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)--- Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#29. Dietitians and nutritionists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $56,840- #280 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $65,620- Employment: 66,690- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,240)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,490)--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($97,270)

#28. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $57,050- #375 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 170National- Annual mean salary: $76,080- Employment: 727,540- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#27. Human resources specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $57,780- #373 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 290National- Annual mean salary: $70,720- Employment: 740,830- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#26. Registered nurses

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $61,560- #480 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 1,360National- Annual mean salary: $82,750- Employment: 3,047,530- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#25. Social and community service managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $62,800- #379 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $76,790- Employment: 156,400- Metros with highest average pay: --- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)--- Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#24. Coaches and scouts

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $63,640- #29 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $50,550- Employment: 193,740- Metros with highest average pay: --- Morgantown, WV ($100,120)--- Lubbock, TX ($90,140)--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($88,490)

#23. Occupational health and safety specialists

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $67,080- #364 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $78,740- Employment: 106,340- Metros with highest average pay: --- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#22. Accountants and auditors

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $67,250- #415 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 320National- Annual mean salary: $83,980- Employment: 1,318,550- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#21. Logisticians

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $68,130- #265 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $79,230- Employment: 189,320- Metros with highest average pay: --- California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)--- Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#20. Network and computer systems administrators

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $68,690- #439 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 80National- Annual mean salary: $91,250- Employment: 316,760- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#19. Mechanical engineers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $70,850- #445 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $97,000- Employment: 278,240- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)--- Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#18. Management analysts

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $74,280- #447 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $100,530- Employment: 768,450- Metros with highest average pay: --- Dothan, AL ($135,020)--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#17. Computer systems analysts

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $74,350- #422 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $102,210- Employment: 505,150- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#16. Loan officers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $74,540- #235 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $80,570- Employment: 340,170- Metros with highest average pay: --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)--- Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#15. Civil engineers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $76,350- #452 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $95,490- Employment: 304,310- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#14. Industrial engineers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $77,940- #421 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 290National- Annual mean salary: $95,200- Employment: 293,950- Metros with highest average pay: --- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)--- Midland, TX ($129,440)--- Billings, MT ($126,170)

#13. General and operations managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $80,840- #480 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 1,570National- Annual mean salary: $115,250- Employment: 2,984,920- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#12. Electrical engineers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $83,500- #393 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $107,890- Employment: 186,020- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#11. Software developers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $90,420- #370 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 80National- Annual mean salary: $120,990- Employment: 1,364,180- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#10. Medical and health services managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $96,280- #405 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 280National- Annual mean salary: $119,840- Employment: 436,770- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#9. Human resources managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $97,750- #391 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $136,590- Employment: 166,530- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#8. Financial managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $102,970- #479 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 180National- Annual mean salary: $153,460- Employment: 681,070- Metros with highest average pay: --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#7. Industrial production managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $104,370- #338 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 210National- Annual mean salary: $117,780- Employment: 192,270- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#6. Marketing managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $104,750- #347 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $153,440- Employment: 278,690- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#5. Sales managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $107,190- #411 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 150National- Annual mean salary: $142,390- Employment: 453,800- Metros with highest average pay: --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#4. Personal financial advisors

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $112,620- #158 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $119,960- Employment: 263,030- Metros with highest average pay: --- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $121,160- #318 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $162,930- Employment: 485,190- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $121,560- #364 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $158,970- Employment: 187,100- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#1. Chief executives

Bowling Green, KY- Annual mean salary: $180,690- #241 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $213,020- Employment: 200,480- Metros with highest average pay: --- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

