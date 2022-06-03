Advertisement

Bowling Green to receive $970K in fifth round of tornado assistance awards

FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going in the wake of the deadly tornado last weekend.(WXIX)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green is set to receive $970,000 in the latest round of tornado assistance distribution.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a fifth round of awards Thursday from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund.

The more than $1 million in assistance announced will go to two eligible Western Kentucky counties and one city to help with the costs of restoration and recovery from the devastating December 2021 tornadoes.

Bowling Green will receive the majority of the funding, which will reimburse the city for its upfront payments to cover utility reconnection charges for its citizens, as well as the cost for the removal of trees and stumps from private properties and the replanting of trees lost to the storm.

“Nearly six months have passed since tornadoes struck Western Kentucky. And while our people are resilient and our communities are rebuilding, there is more work to be done,” Beshear said. “The funds awarded this week will help cover expenses and services that are not eligible for FEMA aid and will help relieve some of the financial strain these communities continue to face during this time of recovery.”

The more than $1 million announced today will accommodate the local share for FEMA-eligible expenses for Taylor and Hopkins counties and support the purchase of heavy equipment in Hopkins County to facilitate debris removal.

Today’s funding awards include:

  • $58,500 to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court; and
  • $10,400 to Taylor County.

Since early May, Beshear has announced awards of more than $20 million in SAFE funding to eligible Western Kentucky cities, counties and other entities.

