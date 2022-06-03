A fabulous Friday, low humidity and comfortably warm temperatures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s finally Friday and we have some gorgeous weather to enjoy.
- Temperatures turn cool tonight
- A mainly dry weekend ahead
- Higher humidity and rain/storm chances return early next week
The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run near seasonal averages early next week with warmer, muggier nights.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds NE at 9 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray afternoon t/shower possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds SE at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 84
Normal Low: 62
Record High Today: 100 (1911)
Record Low Today: 41 (1910)
Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.30″)
So Far This Year: 23.02″ (+0.63″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 27 Small Particulate Matter: 25
Pollen Count: 6.5 Med (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.