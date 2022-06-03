Former Bowling Green mayor announces bid for city commissioner seat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandy Jones Boussard, former Mayor of Bowling Green from 2001-2004, has announced her candidacy for City Commissioner.

“It is my heartfelt desire to continue serving Bowling Green and Warren County,” Jones Boussard said. “Working for the citizens of our community has been the honor of my lifetime.”

Jones Boussard, who has lived and worked in Warren County since 1969, is the former owner of Quality Personnel, now Luttrel Staffing, and the current owner of Live Active 50 Plus Fitness. She also served as Bowling Green City Commissioner/Mayor Pro-Tem from 1999 to 2000 and as Bowling Green Mayor from 2001 to 2004.

Earlier this year, Jones-Boussard was in the running for First District Magistrate in Warren County. However, after realizing a filing error, she made the decision to withdraw her candidacy.

“Almost immediately after my bad news broke, I was contacted by several people asking me to run for a seat on the Bowling Green City Commission,” she said. “I am honored that many citizens appreciate my six years of service as their city commissioner and mayor. Being in public service to our exceptional community has been a God-given opportunity for me.”

More information on Sandy Jones Boussard’s City Commission campaign is forthcoming at VoteSandy2022.com. She can be reached via email at info@votesandy2022.com.

