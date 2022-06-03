Advertisement

Former Bowling Green mayor announces bid for city commissioner seat

Sandy Jones Boussard
Sandy Jones Boussard(Sandy Jones Boussard)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandy Jones Boussard, former Mayor of Bowling Green from 2001-2004, has announced her candidacy for City Commissioner.

“It is my heartfelt desire to continue serving Bowling Green and Warren County,” Jones Boussard said. “Working for the citizens of our community has been the honor of my lifetime.”

Jones Boussard, who has lived and worked in Warren County since 1969, is the former owner of Quality Personnel, now Luttrel Staffing, and the current owner of Live Active 50 Plus Fitness. She also served as Bowling Green City Commissioner/Mayor Pro-Tem from 1999 to 2000 and as Bowling Green Mayor from 2001 to 2004.

Earlier this year, Jones-Boussard was in the running for First District Magistrate in Warren County. However, after realizing a filing error, she made the decision to withdraw her candidacy.

“Almost immediately after my bad news broke, I was contacted by several people asking me to run for a seat on the Bowling Green City Commission,” she said. “I am honored that many citizens appreciate my six years of service as their city commissioner and mayor. Being in public service to our exceptional community has been a God-given opportunity for me.”

More information on Sandy Jones Boussard’s City Commission campaign is forthcoming at VoteSandy2022.com. She can be reached via email at info@votesandy2022.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Castlen Steel, LLC., an architectural and structural metals manufacturer, is expanding its...
Highest paying jobs in Bowling Green that require a bachelor’s degree
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from Fruehauf North America for the grand opening of the...
Beshear joins Fruehauf for grand opening of $15 million facility in Bowling Green
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Orchestra Kentucky’s 202-2023 season.
2022-23 Orchestra Kentucky season tickets going on sale June 6
1
Leadership Bowling Green Program
The Leadership Bowling Green program now accepting applications
1
Shop Local visits Bruster's Ice Cream