BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a beautiful Friday so far! Temperatures tumble to the low 60s and upper 50s late tonight, but overall it’ll be a calm rest of our afternoon and evening.

Gorgeous weekend in store! (WBKO)

The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. Both weekend days will see high UV levels, so make sure you bring some sunscreen and the sunglasses for any outdoor activities! The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run near seasonal averages early next week with warmer, muggier nights.

