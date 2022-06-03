Advertisement

Gorgeous weekend in store!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a beautiful Friday so far! Temperatures tumble to the low 60s and upper 50s late tonight, but overall it’ll be a calm rest of our afternoon and evening.

Gorgeous weekend in store!
Gorgeous weekend in store!(WBKO)

The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. Both weekend days will see high UV levels, so make sure you bring some sunscreen and the sunglasses for any outdoor activities! The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run near seasonal averages early next week with warmer, muggier nights.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castlen Steel, LLC., an architectural and structural metals manufacturer, is expanding its...
Highest paying jobs in Bowling Green that require a bachelor’s degree
Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from Fruehauf North America for the grand opening of the...
Beshear joins Fruehauf for grand opening of $15 million facility in Bowling Green
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

June 3rd Weather Forecast
A fabulous Friday, low humidity and comfortably warm temperatures
Weekend looks nice overall
A Fabulous Friday on the Way!
June 2nd Weather Forecast
A few more showers, then gorgeous weather on the way
A few strong storms remain possible into Thursday
A Cooldown is Coming!