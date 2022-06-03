Governor Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear spoke to the Barren county community about funding for upgrades to recreational trails and improvements for pedestrian safety today.

He spoke about recruiting investments from the state to attract more tourism and create a better economical life for local residents.

Governor Andy Beshear also took the time to award the community with a $179,094 check for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which provides support for additional safety and accessibility for all transportation needs. “It provides funding for safety and accessibility as well as to support economic development . TAP is a federal funded program that our cabinet is able to get needed dollars out to communities like this. We are excited to award to park city $179,094,” Beshear announced.

In addition, he also presented a reactional trails program grant used for maintaining trails for motorized or non-motorized use for the Beaver Creek Park. The funds will allow for greater space to allow more walkers, bicyclists, and more events to take place at the park. The grant was $22,128.

