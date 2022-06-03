Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community

Governor Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community
Governor Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear spoke to the Barren county community about funding for upgrades to recreational trails and improvements for pedestrian safety today.

He spoke about recruiting investments from the state to attract more tourism and create a better economical life for local residents.

Governor Andy Beshear also took the time to award the community with a $179,094 check for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which provides support for additional safety and accessibility for all transportation needs. “It provides funding for safety and accessibility as well as to support economic development . TAP is a federal funded program that our cabinet is able to get needed dollars out to communities like this. We are excited to award to park city $179,094,” Beshear announced.

In addition, he also presented a reactional trails program grant used for maintaining trails for motorized or non-motorized use for the Beaver Creek Park. The funds will allow for greater space to allow more walkers, bicyclists, and more events to take place at the park. The grant was $22,128.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead following wreck in Glasgow
Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
Police respond.
‘Beloved’ Grayson County mail carrier killed in single vehicle crash
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

400 Mile Yard Sale
400 Mile Yard Sale Starts
Travel Impacts: Roundabout Near BGHS
Travel Impacts: Roundabout Near BGHS
New Fruehauf Manufacturing Plant
New Fruehauf Manufacturing Plant
Beshear Says Contact Pediatrician, Health Department for Formula Options
Beshear Says Contact Pediatrician, Health Department for Formula Options