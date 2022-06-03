Advertisement

Kentucky officials award $2.8M in transportation funding

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have awarded $2.8 million in transportation funding for 27 projects in 16 counties and four cities across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Thursday that most municipalities plan to use the funding to resurface deteriorating roads, but projects in Anderson, Edmonson and Hickman counties will support economic development.

Beshear says the projects “support much-needed repairs and economy-boosting infrastructure upgrades.”

At least 28 miles of local roadways will be resurfaced and improvements will be make to areas that connect to existing and emerging business sites.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from Fruehauf North America for the grand opening of the...
Beshear joins Fruehauf for grand opening of $15 million facility in Bowling Green
Castlen Steel, LLC., an architectural and structural metals manufacturer, is expanding its...
Highest paying jobs in Bowling Green that require a bachelor’s degree

Latest News

VFTH: Summer Strings Institute Being Held in July
VFTH: Summer Strings Institute Being Held in July
Gov. Andy Beshear Brings Grants to Glasgow Community
Gov. Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community
Governor Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community
Governor Andy Beshear brings grants to Glasgow community
400 Mile Yard Sale
400 Mile Yard Sale Starts