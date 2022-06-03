Kentucky officials award $2.8M in transportation funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have awarded $2.8 million in transportation funding for 27 projects in 16 counties and four cities across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Thursday that most municipalities plan to use the funding to resurface deteriorating roads, but projects in Anderson, Edmonson and Hickman counties will support economic development.

Beshear says the projects “support much-needed repairs and economy-boosting infrastructure upgrades.”

At least 28 miles of local roadways will be resurfaced and improvements will be make to areas that connect to existing and emerging business sites.

