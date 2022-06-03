Advertisement

The Leadership Bowling Green program now accepting applications

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leadership Bowling Green program is accepting applications for new members.

The program is an exclusive opportunity for established and emerging leaders to become immersed in learning about our community.

The application deadline for the Leadership Bowling Green program is June 10, at 5 p.m.

For instructions on how to apply and for application forms, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Castlen Steel, LLC., an architectural and structural metals manufacturer, is expanding its...
Highest paying jobs in Bowling Green that require a bachelor’s degree
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from Fruehauf North America for the grand opening of the...
Beshear joins Fruehauf for grand opening of $15 million facility in Bowling Green
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

1
Leadership Bowling Green Program
1
Shop Local visits Bruster's Ice Cream
June 3rd Weather Forecast
June 3rd Weather Forecast
Kentucky officials award $2.8M in transportation funding