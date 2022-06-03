Local lactation specialist offers support, advice during baby formula shortage
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Certified lactation counselor who has helped families all over South Central Kentucky find breastmilk, Amanda Poteet-Woolen, discusses the baby formula shortage affecting so many parents nationwide and in Kentucky.
For more information on the services Poteet-Woolen provides visit Grateful Moms Doula.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.