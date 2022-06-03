Advertisement

Man accused of rape, sodomy of two juveniles in Barren County

Mug shot of Dwayne Muse from 2018.
Mug shot of Dwayne Muse from 2018.(Barren County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Dwayne Jackson Muse of Franklin on two counts of first-degree rape and sodomy on Friday.

A Barren County Sherriff’s Deputy responded to a sexual abuse complaint on Tuesday. An arrest citation states that the victim informed authorities that Muse forced her to have sexual relations with him, even threatening her with a firearm at one point.

Authorities also determined that he had other inappropriate relations with another juvenile, the citation states. Officials obtained detailed evidence following a forensic interview with both juveniles.

The citation states Muse admitted to performing sexual acts on both juveniles. He is lodged in the Barren County Jail.

