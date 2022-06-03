Man accused of rape, sodomy of two juveniles in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Dwayne Jackson Muse of Franklin on two counts of first-degree rape and sodomy on Friday.

A Barren County Sherriff’s Deputy responded to a sexual abuse complaint on Tuesday. An arrest citation states that the victim informed authorities that Muse forced her to have sexual relations with him, even threatening her with a firearm at one point.

Authorities also determined that he had other inappropriate relations with another juvenile, the citation states. Officials obtained detailed evidence following a forensic interview with both juveniles.

The citation states Muse admitted to performing sexual acts on both juveniles. He is lodged in the Barren County Jail.

