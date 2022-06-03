Advertisement

2022-23 Orchestra Kentucky season tickets going on sale June 6

Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Orchestra Kentucky’s 202-2023 season.
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Thursday that individual concert tickets to Orchestra Kentucky’s 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, June 6.

Tickets may be purchased any time through OrchestraKentucky.com, or by calling the SKyPAC box office at 270-904-1880 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Highlights include “Beatlemadness” – a recreation of the very first Retro Series concert – tributes to the music of Linda Ronstadt, Elton John, Davide Bowie and Fleetwood Mac, an appearance by noted Sinatra interpreter Steve Lippia and the return of the J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular.

Ticket prices for most concerts start at just $17.

“Orchestra Kentucky’s 2021-22 season set several box office records, and it was an absolute joy to perform before enthusiastic audiences,” said Orchestra Kentucky Music Director Jeffrey Reed. “We remain grateful for the amazing support this community continues to provide and look forward to another exciting year.”

The 2022-23 Variety Series is sponsored by Graves Gilbert Clinic, and the Retro Series is sponsored by Jim and Darlene Johnson and Jim Johnson Nissan-Hyundai.

