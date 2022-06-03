Advertisement

Senator Rand Paul on gun reform

Senator Rand Paul discusses the Protecting Our Children Act and gun reform.
Senator Rand Paul discusses the Protecting Our Children Act and gun reform.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was in Glasgow today to discuss with Kentuckians changes they’re hoping to see in the commonwealth.

While there, Senator Paul discussed with WBKO his thoughts on the Protecting Our Children Act. The house judiciary committee passed the measure yesterday; its a package of eight bills aiming to raise the age for buying semi-automatic rifles and bar large-capacity magazines.

Senator Paul said he finds the banning of certain weapons and ammunition unconstitutional.

“I don’t think banning whole types of weapons is consistent with the Constitution,” Senator Paul said, “I also don’t think banning how much ammunition you can put into your gun at a time is something that’s consistent with the principles of self defense or the Constitution.”

Senator Paul added that he believed the solution for the gun control issue is proper prosecution of those who make threats against the public.

Senator Paul also said that, while he doesn’t believe that will pass in the senate, he’s hopeful for some common ground.

“I think there is a chance to come together. But the Democrats in the House just decided to do their usual thing. They’re going to ban guns. And I don’t think that’s going to pass in the Senate or some conversations in the Senate. I’m hopeful that something will come together that will help.”

Senator Paul is currently campaigning to keep his senate seat against Charles Booker this November.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Castlen Steel, LLC., an architectural and structural metals manufacturer, is expanding its...
Highest paying jobs in Bowling Green that require a bachelor’s degree
Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from Fruehauf North America for the grand opening of the...
Beshear joins Fruehauf for grand opening of $15 million facility in Bowling Green
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

Celebrating 60 Years: Darby Bean & Sean Baute
Celebrating 60 Years: Darby Bean & Sean Baute
Celebrating 60 years
Celebrating 60 Years: Mary Scantland
'Officer Nae Nae' shouts out BGPD in social media video
Social media influencer gives shout-out to BGPD
Michael Adams, Secretary of State of Kentucky
Kentucky official to back bill stopping ‘frivolous’ recount bids