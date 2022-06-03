Senator Rand Paul on gun reform

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was in Glasgow today to discuss with Kentuckians changes they’re hoping to see in the commonwealth.

While there, Senator Paul discussed with WBKO his thoughts on the Protecting Our Children Act. The house judiciary committee passed the measure yesterday; its a package of eight bills aiming to raise the age for buying semi-automatic rifles and bar large-capacity magazines.

Senator Paul said he finds the banning of certain weapons and ammunition unconstitutional.

“I don’t think banning whole types of weapons is consistent with the Constitution,” Senator Paul said, “I also don’t think banning how much ammunition you can put into your gun at a time is something that’s consistent with the principles of self defense or the Constitution.”

Senator Paul added that he believed the solution for the gun control issue is proper prosecution of those who make threats against the public.

Senator Paul also said that, while he doesn’t believe that will pass in the senate, he’s hopeful for some common ground.

“I think there is a chance to come together. But the Democrats in the House just decided to do their usual thing. They’re going to ban guns. And I don’t think that’s going to pass in the Senate or some conversations in the Senate. I’m hopeful that something will come together that will help.”

Senator Paul is currently campaigning to keep his senate seat against Charles Booker this November.

