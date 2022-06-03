Social media influencer gives shout-out to BGPD

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, a social media influencer gave a shout-out to our Bowling Green Police Department.

Officer Bryson Lystrup also known as Officer Nae Nae has over 11 million likes on Tiktok. He is a police officer in Utah who originally went viral for doing the ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ at a gas station in 2015.

The veteran officer posts videos of him dancing, telling jokes and sharing real stories about what it’s like being a police officer.

Bowling Green Marketing Agency connected the influencer and BGPD and Lystrup decided to give BGPD a shout-out on the Agency’s Facebook page after hearing about the work they’re doing in the community.

[Story continues after post]

Today, we wanted to take the time to thank the brave men and women who continue to protect our local communities. We couldn't think of a better way to honor these heroes than having Officer Nae Nae, a Celebrity Influencer known for his viral videos, tell The Bowling Green Police Department what an excellent job they do! We enjoyed watching these Officers get time out of their day to laugh and enjoy some treats with us. We also visited the Kentucky State Police and delivered some treats and another personal message from Officer Nae Nae. Thank you once again for all that you do for our communities. Posted by Bowling Green Marketing Agency on Thursday, June 2, 2022

“A lot of departments try their best to build positive PR and to do that community policing that we deal with all the time, or that we’re trying to instill and trying to deal with, but to have a community member come out and say they’re actually doing it right, that deserves credit,” said Lystrup.

BGPD says it meant a lot that a community member recognized their work enough to feel called to reach out to Lystrup.

“It takes a lot of work, it doesn’t come by accident, that, that the community is the base of what we’re trying to be about and what who we want to serve. And so it does take work and so for him to recognize that that’s certainly an honor to us,” said Officer Ronnie Ward.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.