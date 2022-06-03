Social media influencer gives shout-out to BGPD
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, a social media influencer gave a shout-out to our Bowling Green Police Department.
Officer Bryson Lystrup also known as Officer Nae Nae has over 11 million likes on Tiktok. He is a police officer in Utah who originally went viral for doing the ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ at a gas station in 2015.
The veteran officer posts videos of him dancing, telling jokes and sharing real stories about what it’s like being a police officer.
Bowling Green Marketing Agency connected the influencer and BGPD and Lystrup decided to give BGPD a shout-out on the Agency’s Facebook page after hearing about the work they’re doing in the community.
[Story continues after post]
“A lot of departments try their best to build positive PR and to do that community policing that we deal with all the time, or that we’re trying to instill and trying to deal with, but to have a community member come out and say they’re actually doing it right, that deserves credit,” said Lystrup.
BGPD says it meant a lot that a community member recognized their work enough to feel called to reach out to Lystrup.
“It takes a lot of work, it doesn’t come by accident, that, that the community is the base of what we’re trying to be about and what who we want to serve. And so it does take work and so for him to recognize that that’s certainly an honor to us,” said Officer Ronnie Ward.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.