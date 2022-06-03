Advertisement

WBKO Celebrates 60 years of service

WBKO Celebrates 60 years as "Bowling Green Kentucky's Own"
WBKO Celebrates 60 years as "Bowling Green Kentucky's Own"(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 3, 1962, WBKO, or what was then known as WLTV Channel 13, signed on the air for the first time.

While the programming at the time was mainly television shows like ‘Wagon Train’ and ‘Riverboat,’ WLTV became an ABC affiliate station in 1967. On January 3, 1971, WLTV became WBKO, and as the station’s call letters changed, so did many of its operations.

The station then started broadcasting in color, and in 1976, it was bought by Bluegrass Media, who wanted to see the place turn more into a news broadcasting station committed to covering Bowling Green and South Central Kentucky Communities.

This year, we’re celebrating 60 years of serving the communities in south-central Kentucky.

A lot has changed over the years, from the set to on-air talent, even the technology used to deliver the news.

The most notable change to the WBKO set happened in 2004, and this year – you’ll see a few more changes to the set as we work to enhance how we deliver the news.

The station went from analog to full HD digital in 2013.

Gene Birk spent the anniversary talking with several previous employees about their team here at WBKO.

WBKO now airs AM Kentucky weekdays from 5 to 7 a.m. and hosts Midday Live at 11 a.m. The station also airs newscasts at 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

WBKO stands for “Bowling Green Kentucky’s Own!”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

