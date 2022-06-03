Advertisement

Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
One dead following wreck in Glasgow
Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
Police respond.
‘Beloved’ Grayson County mail carrier killed in single vehicle crash
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark...
Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
Police lights file graphic.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church
400 Mile Yard Sale
400 Mile Yard Sale Starts
Travel Impacts: Roundabout Near BGHS
Travel Impacts: Roundabout Near BGHS