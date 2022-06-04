Advertisement

Cars racing downtown result in crash, parked sheriff’s cruiser hit

Crash downtown Bowling Green involving multiple parked cars including a sheriff's cruiser.
Crash downtown Bowling Green involving multiple parked cars including a sheriff's cruiser.(WCSO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is in jail after a crash involving multiple cars downtown Bowling Green Friday night.

According to police, a car was driving recklessly on College Street and collided with numerous other cars before coming to a halt. Two of the cars hit belonged to Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees and one car was the agency’s brand new 2022 cruiser.

The driver is facing charges including criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and reckless driving. Other charges are pending, police said. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

