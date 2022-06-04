Farmer’s market sees no change with food inflation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vendors at the community farmer’s market on Nashville Road said that, while food prices have been going up in stores, they’ve remained the same for most of the market.

Since the food is locally grown and sourced, inflation has had no real effect on the costs.

“Everything that you buy in the grocery store is all commodity based. So the prices go up and down, it’s the way the market is,” said Stoney Creek Farm co-owner Bill Lewis, “The prices don’t really go up and down the way we sell it, because all our prices are fixed.”

Lewis added that fuel and corn prices may fluctuate, but many farmers will absorb that cost rather than raising the prices on product.

The market also has several programs to help with food insecurity as prices continue to rise.

“We take big red dollars for college students and can double up to $5,” explained volunteer Alexis Erskine, “If you’re on SNAP or EBT benefits, we can double up to $20.”

Erskine added that the money can go towards all food products at the market, including meat and dairy.

“We know food prices will increase and getting quality food in the hands of people is already a hard thing,” said Erskine, “So we’ve made programs that can help support people through this time.”

The farmer’s market is open year round, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 2319 Nashville Road.

