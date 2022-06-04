Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kristie Young

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

In a matter of seconds, the life of Kristie Young changed forever.

On a day that represents freedom and festivities, Kristie was permanently disfigured by a firework, an incident that almost claimed her life.

“I don’t think she realizes is that other members look at her and they are so inspired, you know, with her dedication. Other people think I can do this, if she can do this, I can surely do this,” says Starla Buckley who knows Kristie.

Kristie is now motivating others and showing them that if you really want to do something you can.

“To not give up, I mean I modified my life, so I got to modify everything but you can still do things,” adds Kristie about being motivated.

“She has taken this and she has made this an inspiration. You know, God has used her in so many ways because of her positive attitude, her dedication, and her hard work. She is inspiring other people,” adds Buckley.

On Thursday, as a sign of inspiration and determination, Workout Anytime of Glasgow awarded Kristie the lifetime member award.

“I’m so emotional but it’s such a burden lifted off of me and I never had to worry about that again and so it is my goal that one day I will walk again and with this I mean every day I can continue my fight,” says Kristie.

“When people see Christie overcoming what she’s overcoming, to get in the gym and to make exercise a priority. She inspires people everywhere she goes not just our gym members, but everyone in the community is inspired by her dedication,” also says Starla.

