Race for JA at NCM Motorsports Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second annual M&L Electrical Race for JA was Saturday morning at the NCM Motorsports Park.

Various companies and groups, including our own WBKO team, raced to raise money for the South Central Kentucky branch of the Junior Achievement organization.

“We have about 22, 23 teams here today. All of these teams have donated money to come and race,” said JA of South Central Kentucky President Allie Sharp, “It’s just going to be a really fun day of sun, fun, music, and racing.”

The Junior Achievement organization is a non-profit organization that works to teach economic literacy to K - 12 students throughout the country, hoping to set them up for success after they graduate.

“We had such an awesome turnout of our award sponsors, food sponsors, trophy sponsor, sign sponsors, all these different people have come out to support. So we’re hoping we’re going to be able to raise a good chunk of change, to be able to put that back into the community to our students,” said Sharp.

For more information about the Junior Achievement organization, or to make a donation, visit their website.

