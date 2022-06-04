Advertisement

Some employees at Sherwin-Williams Factory on strike over working conditions

By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Workers at one plant in Bowling Green traded the assembly line for the picket line.

Local 783 members are outside of the Sherwin-Williams plant with signs right now.

According to Gerry Francisco, the vice president of the teamsters local union the strike began Thursday night.

They say they opened contract negotiations and have negotiated with the company for seven weeks, reaching a point where they have not been able to come to terms over some working conditions.

Members then took a vote and decided to go on strike.

“The entire negotiation process has been non-confrontational. It’s been good to work. We have open lines of communication and we are still working to try and get this back to get it resolved to a place where we can we can get a contract and these guys get back to work,” says Francisco.

We reached out to the Sherwin-Williams Corporate Office for a statement they say “Sherwin-Williams continues to be available to meet regularly with representatives from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 783. The company has engaged in good faith bargaining since negotiations started in mid-April and remains committed to reaching a satisfactory agreement for both parties,” says Julie S. Young, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications.

