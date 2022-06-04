“We’re going to Lexington to win”: Spartans “ready” for State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren is partying like it’s 2017.

“We’re going to Lexington to win and we’re out for blood,” Spartans senior Caroline Pitcock said at practice on Thursday.

After three straight regional championship losses to Warren East and an entire season getting canceled due to COVID-19, the Spartans are back in the softball state tournament.

“After losing all those regional championships, it feels good to be back. I don’t know how to put it into words. It’s a great feeling after four years of trying,” Pitcock said.

The Spartans will have lofty expectations in Lexington. Ranked second on the coaches’ polls, they’ll have a battle-tested Highlands team out of the 9th region on Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium.

“They want to win and have the big desire to win,” head coach Kelly Reynolds said. “We let them know to embrace the struggle. It’s not easy. This should be difficult. It’s not an easy path.”

So far the path has been far from easy. Barren County was nearly two outs away from ending the Spartans’ season in the 1st round of the 4th region tournament. Then in the championship against Greenwood two days later, they trailed by four runs in the sixth inning and were one hit away from potentially watching their season end in extra innings in heartbreak.

“We don’t know much about Highlands. We don’t know about a lot of teams so we’re gonna do our best,” senior utility player Selynna Metcalfe said. “Other people should be intimidated. When we play our best, no one can stop us.”

The 36-2 Spartans will put that record on the line this weekend in search of their first-ever championship. South Warren finished 3rd place in the 2017 State Tournament in Owensboro.

