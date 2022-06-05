KSP investigating after two people shot and killed in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people are dead in Simpson County and Kentucky State Police are now investigating what they’re calling a double shooting.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a home on Patton Road and located a woman who had died from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to KSP, they located the suspect on the interstate around mile marker 23 with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identity of the suspect and victim involved in the shooting has not been released at this time.

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.

WBKO News will update this story as more information becomes available.

