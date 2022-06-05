Advertisement

Relay for Life of South Central Kentucky

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people gathered today at the Bowling Green Ball Park honoring those who have had the brave battle with cancer.

This event is known to be as the largest and most inspiring fundraising event for cancer nationwide. Cancer survivors were able to walk around the track with the help of their caregivers and be celebrated for a more hopeful and cancer-free future.

“Well the purpose of this event is to raise money for the American Cancer Society and to raise awareness on the things that affect cancer patients and their families. This moment that made me really proud of my community because, you know, people still stood up for the fact that the fight against cancer is important, because we’ve all been touched by cancer in some sort of way,” Kim Lindgren said, who is also the publicity chair for the organization.

The special event was also Star Wars themed and a common slogan stamped around the stadium was, “may the cure be with you.”

If you would like to know how you can support Relay for Life of South Central Kentucky click here.

