BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a gorgeous and warm weekend overall! Hope you got the outdoor activities out of the way because we’re tracking rain first thing for the work week.

Scattered showers on tap for the work week! (WBKO)

The first half of our day actually looks HOT and dry with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 80s around lunch. Showers make their way to the western parts of our region as we begin our afternoon. The SPC has placed us under a marginal risk for severe weather, which means we could see one or two severe cells later in the day. For the most part, we’ll see thunderstorms likely from the afternoon until nighttime. Expect heavy downpours and gusty winds at times. More scattered showers are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, so you’ll need to keep that rain gear with you. We’ll catch a break from the rain on Thursday, and then we’ll see a cool down with highs only making it to the upper 70s by Friday and Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Widely scattered PM showers and storms. High 88. Low 68. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 86. Low 67. Winds SE at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered showers and storms. High 84. Low 66. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 100 (1925)

Record Low: 42 (1945)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.74″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Pollen: 5.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

