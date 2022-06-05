Advertisement

Spartans advance to second round of Softball State Tournament

By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren came in and did exactly what they planned to do in the first round of the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament, win. They defeat Highlands in a shutout 8-0.

The Spartans struck first with lead off batter McLaine Hudson coming home off a wild pitch from the Bluebirds.

They would go onto score eight runs the rest of the game advancing to the second round.

It was the young guns carrying the Spartans on the circle. Seventh grader Courtney Norwood started the game for South, allowing zero runs and only two hits.

Eight grader Layla Ogden came into the game in the sixth for Norwood, allowing zero runs completing the shutout for the Spartans.

South Warren will take on Henderson County in the second round on June 10. First pitch at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington is set for 5 pm eastern.

