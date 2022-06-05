Warren County 4-H hosts youth shooting tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids in Warren County and South Central Kentucky are finding different ways to stay busy this summer.

Warren County 4-H Shooting Sports Club hosted a youth shooting tournament at Green River Gun Club in Bowling Green on Saturday. Over 150 youth coming from 18 counties participated in over 160 events.

Some of the events include archery, pistol, black powder, and trap events.

Leaders at the tournament say they want to show kids how to have fun but be responsible at the same time.

“They’re excited to be here. They’re excited to get that chance. Many of them have been practicing over and over and have time to come out and show their stuff. So they’re happy to do it,” 4-H coordinator Darrel Sweets said.

Sweets says that kids from Warren County 4-H will travel across the state this summer to compete in similar events.

