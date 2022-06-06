Advertisement

An unsettled start to the work week

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopefully you enjoyed the lovely weekend weather because unsettled weather dominates the forecast this weekend.

  • Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today
  • Unsettled weather continues for Tuesday & Wednesday
  • Drier conditions make a comeback for Thursday

The first half of our day actually looks warm and mainly dry. Showers start to move in this afternoon and continue for tonight. A few storms could be strong to severe, with powerful wind and small hail. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. More showers and storms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, so you’ll need to keep that rain gear with you. We’ll catch a break from the rain on Thursday, and then we’ll see a cool down by the end of the week into the weekend.

