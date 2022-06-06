Advertisement

Bowling Green man killed in Todd County wreck

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALLENSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was killed in a crash on Sunday in Todd County.

Justin Lambert, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on U.S. 79 Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:26 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the wreck.

Police reported their preliminary investigation revealed that a Peterbilt semi-truck, operated by Alexander Fritton, was traveling North on U.S. 79, and Lambert had entered the road on foot carrying a metal chair.

Police said Fritton saw Lambert, and started to slow down but Lambert hit the side of the semi-truck several times with the chair before being caught by the wheels and was pulled under the vehicle.

The investigation and reconstruction continues by Trooper Brett Martin.

