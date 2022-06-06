Butler County animal shelter opens up about realities of being a “no-kill” shelter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Willy the Labrador was adopted this morning from the Butler County Animal Shelter.

Willy had been returned to the shelter earlier in the year and had been there for over 50 days. The shelter, already overcrowded, made a post on their Facebook about how Willy would be euthanized later in the month if nobody could adopt him.

“We got the word out that he was in dire need of a home,” said Ruby Fooks, the Butler County Shelter Director, “and a perfect family came this morning and adopted him.”

The situation has opened up a discussion on what it means to be a “no-kill” shelter.

“So Butler County Animal Shelter is at a no kill status, which we don’t like the term no kill. What that means is, you have to save 90% or more of your animals coming in. And currently right now about the county animal shelters of 96%.” Fooks said.

Fooks added that the shelter is also open admission, meaning “any stray that comes through the doors” must be taken by the shelter.

The Humane Society’s of Kentucky reported that, of the over six thousand animals collected in 2021, almost two percent were lost to shelter euthanasia. Outside of adoption, Fooks says are education and fostering are the best solutions.

“If you can get in with your local shelter, like I said, see what’s going on for yourself. Go by there, get in there and just educate the rest of your community about spay and neuter,” Fooks explained, “When you foster, you’re not only saving the animal you’re taking home, but by opening up a kennel here, you could save another animal. So that saves two instead of one.’

To find your local shelter or to learn more about how to help, visit the Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.