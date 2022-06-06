Advertisement

Chaffin announces candidacy for Bowling Green City Commission

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former teacher and local businessperson, Justin Chaffin, has officially filed paperwork to become a candidate for the Bowling Green City Commission.

Chaffin in the past has served as the chair of The Housing and Homeless coalition. He spent 15 years in education working primarily with students with behavior difficulties. He also coached for 19 years, most recently as the head football coach at Warren East.

In 2017, Chaffin stepped away from education and started his own insurance agency. He and his wife, Jamie, also own a real estate investment company.

“Bowling Green is a wonderful place to live and my family loves calling it home. Over the last two decades, our community has seen unprecedented growth and has provided numerous opportunities for its citizens,” he said. “My goal as a city commissioner is to continue this development trend and ensure that all of our residents have access to the benefits that our monumental growth provides.”

