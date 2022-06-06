City outlines rules for downtown entertainment district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green is gearing up to activate its entertainment district which is officially named Fountain Row.

“Since we announced ‘Fountain Row’ was going to be the name of our entertainment destination center. That community’s been so happy about it. We’ve already gotten requests for merchandise and decals and stickers,” said Telia Butler, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green.

The name of Fountain Row stems from the city’s rich history of fountains.

“You have fountains of water features-- like the 1880s Fountain on Fountain Square, Circus Square has the fountain feature, the Bowling Green Ballpark has a fountain inside and soon a fourth fountain will be being added to another location,” explained Butler.

The city voted to move forward with the entertainment district in early May, with a vote from city commissioners that allowed the city to apply for an Entertainment District License. Talks for the EDC began in November 2021.

Once approved by the state, the EDC would activate an open container policy, but it would come with restrictions.

Fountain Row will apply on Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The patrons will be able to go into any of the participating bars and restaurants in the Fountain Row boundary and get a to-go alcoholic drink in an approved cup to carry around in public spaces.

“There are also 12 other cities in Kentucky that have entertainment destination centers like this already established. So in terms of communicating how all of that works with the state, and what we can do here locally, has been a little bit of an education,” said Butler.

Fountain Row won’t begin until the state gives the city the approval for the license. The city applied for the license about two weeks ago, and the approval for the license usually comes within 30 days.

“That also depends on the procurement of the cups, and the signage, and a couple of other things we need to have established,” expressed Butler.

Here is a list of the participating bars and restaurants participating in Fountain Row: Mellow Mushroom, Gerard’s, Spencer’s, Cliffs of Moher Alley Pub & Pizza, BG Pipe & Cigar, 440 Main, Micki’s, The Office at 912, Tidball’s, Mariah’s, 643, Hickory & Oak, Kentucky Grand Restaurant, The Derby, Soky Marketplace, S&D Soul Favorites, Bowling Green Ballpark/Vette City Catering.

Below you can read the rules of Fountain Row:

Fountain Row logo and rules (City of Bowling Green)

