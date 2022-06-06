Fairy gardens back in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A little bit of magic was spread through bowling green today, with several fairy gardens popping up around town.

The gardens are the work of bowling green garden club, which holds the event annually but has had to cancel the past two years due to Covid.

“We use it as an annual fundraiser for the bowling green garden club,” said club member Patricia Sowell, “We haven’t had one since 2019, so we’re really excited to have it back this year.”

Sowell said the club also uses the donation money to help the Western Kentucky University Horticulture club.

There were seven total fairy gardens around town for people to tour, with refreshments and fairy games for all at Lost River Cave afterwards.

More information on the garden club can be found on their Facebook.

