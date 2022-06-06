Advertisement

Former Purples standout Patrick Forbes named 2022 Mr. Kentucky Baseball

By Mohammad Ahmad
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If Turner Buttry’s Mr. Basketball honor wasn’t enough, Bowling Green is getting another statewide honor.

Former Purples baseball standout Patrick Forbes has been officially named the 2022 Kentucky Mr. Baseball. Forbes is the first-ever Purple to earn the honor, and he’s the first 4th region star to earn it since Warren East’s Hunter Green in 2013.

The Louisville baseball commit was a force to be reckoned with in 2022. He led the Purples in almost every hitting category, leading the team with 58 hits, 57 runs-batted-in, 15 home runs and a .563 batting average.

Bowling Green finished the 2022 season in the semifinals of the 4th region tournament.

