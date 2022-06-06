Glasgow man charged after shots fired complalint
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Sunday after police responded to a gunshots complaint.
Robert Martin, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
The Glasgow Police Department reported they responded to the area of Columbia Avenue for the complaint where they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving a parking lot.
Officers found Martin driving the vehicle and conducted a search.
Police said they found a 9mm handgun underneath the passenger seat with the serial number on the weapon filed off.
Martin remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center with a court date set for today, June 6, at 12:30 p.m.
