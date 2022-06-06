Advertisement

Glasgow man charged after shots fired complalint

Robert Martin
Robert Martin(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Sunday after police responded to a gunshots complaint.

Robert Martin, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

The Glasgow Police Department reported they responded to the area of Columbia Avenue for the complaint where they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving a parking lot.

Officers found Martin driving the vehicle and conducted a search.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun underneath the passenger seat with the serial number on the weapon filed off.

Martin remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center with a court date set for today, June 6, at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating after two people shot and killed in Simpson Coun
KSP investigating after 2 people shot and killed in Simpson County
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Crash downtown Bowling Green involving multiple parked cars including a sheriff's cruiser.
Cars racing downtown result in crash, parked sheriff’s cruiser hit
Some employees at Sherwin-WIlliams factory on strike over working conditions
Some employees at Sherwin-Williams Factory on strike over working conditions
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list

Latest News

Police respond.
Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River
June 6th Weather Forecast
June 6th Weather Forecast
Roundabout construction
Work to begin June 13 for new roundabout in Bowling Green
Simpson County Shooting
Simpson County Shooting