Glasgow man charged after shots fired complalint

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Sunday after police responded to a gunshots complaint.

Robert Martin, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.

The Glasgow Police Department reported they responded to the area of Columbia Avenue for the complaint where they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was leaving a parking lot.

Officers found Martin driving the vehicle and conducted a search.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun underneath the passenger seat with the serial number on the weapon filed off.

Martin remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center with a court date set for today, June 6, at 12:30 p.m.

