Gov. DeWine announces steps to help families impacted by formula shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced further steps Ohio is taking to help some families impacted by the national baby formula shortage.

Speaking from the Over-the-Rhine Kroger, the governor laid out specific steps for those who are part of WIC (Women, infants and children).

WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.

Under the WIC program, a physician writes a prescription for a specific formula brand based on the individual needs of an infant.

Gov. DeWine said the state received approval from USDA to add eight additional products that will be covered under WIC start June 13.

The products include:

Enfamil Infant Powder 29.4oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 28.3oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder Box 31.4 oz

Enfamil Gentlease Powder 27.7oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 27.4 oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder Box 30.4 oz

Enfamil AR Powder Box 30.4 oz

Enfamil Prosobee Powder 20.9oz

“There are few things scarier than the thought of not being able to provide food for your children. I feel for the many families impacted by the formula shortage,” said Gov. DeWine.

Ohio is also working with the USDA to temporarily remove some requirements for families enrolled in WIC who use special prescription formula. This formula requires a prescription by the child’s healthcare provider to treat a medical condition.

Also, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and Mead Johnson, the contracted manufacturer for WIC participants, are working to allow Ohio families to purchase alternate, non-contracted brands.

These arrangements will expand formula access for families enrolled in WIC during the shortage in the coming weeks.

