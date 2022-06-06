Small plane crashes near farm in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Logan County near a local farm. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The plane crashed near Miles Farm in Schochoh in a wheat field. According to a bystander, the pilot was from Nebraska and had been stationed at Ft. Campbell for 13 years.

The witness stated that an employee of Miles Farm, where the property the plane crashed, helped get the plane back on its wheels. The plane was reportedly hauled back to Clarksville on a trailer.

