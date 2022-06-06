Advertisement

Stormy at Times Through Mid-week

Locally heavy rainfall possible
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wonderful weekend, showers and thunderstorms came back to the region Monday. Some storms produced locally heavy (but beneficial) rains. More wet weather will be with us at times through Wednesday.

A look at the weekend

Thunderstorms are a good bet through Monday evening. A few storms may reach severe limits with locally damaging winds the primary threat.

More showers and storms are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, so you’ll need to keep that rain gear with you. We’ll catch a break from the rain on Thursday, and then we’ll see a cool down by the end of the week into the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 84. Low 67. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 84. Low 66. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 100 (1936)

Record Low: 44 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.88″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Pollen: 5.4 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

