Work to begin June 13 for new roundabout in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Work will begin June 13 on the new roundabout at the intersection of Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue in Bowling Green.

The roadwork will result in the closures of portions of Rockingham Avenue and Westen Street. Rockingham Avenue will be closed near the intersection, and Westen Street will be closed from Patrick Way to Rockingham Avenue.

The closures will be from 6 a.m. June 13 until 5 p.m. Aug. 10.

People who need to get to offices and homes on Rockingham Avenue will still be able to access the road but will have to use the detours set up.

All work is scheduled to be complete prior to the start of the new school year in August.

