After record rainfall Monday, more rain & storms are on the way
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got 75% of June’s rainfall in just one day. Yesterday 3.39″ of rain fell at the Bowling Green Airport which set a new record for June 6th.
- Unsettled weather lingers today and tomorrow
- Drier sunshine returns by Thursday
- Another round of showers on Friday
Today won’t be a repeat of yesterday, but we could still see a few showers and storms later in the day. Tomorrow will be wetter, with showers looking likely...we could also see a few stronger storms. Thursday is looking comfortably sunny and dry, before more rain returns on Friday. Another spectacular weekend is on te way, with temperatures running a bit below average.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers and storms. High 86. Low 67. Winds SW at 8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 84. Low 66. Winds S at 9 mph.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 85
Normal Low: 64
Record High Today: 102 (1933)
Record Low Today: 46 (2000)
Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 3.39″R
So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+2.51″)
So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+3.44″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 21 Small Particulate Matter: 23
Pollen Count: 3.6 Low (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 6 (High)
