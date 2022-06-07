After record rainfall Monday, more rain & storms are on the way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got 75% of June’s rainfall in just one day. Yesterday 3.39″ of rain fell at the Bowling Green Airport which set a new record for June 6th.

Unsettled weather lingers today and tomorrow

Drier sunshine returns by Thursday

Another round of showers on Friday

Today won’t be a repeat of yesterday, but we could still see a few showers and storms later in the day. Tomorrow will be wetter, with showers looking likely...we could also see a few stronger storms. Thursday is looking comfortably sunny and dry, before more rain returns on Friday. Another spectacular weekend is on te way, with temperatures running a bit below average.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers and storms. High 86. Low 67. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 84. Low 66. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 64

Record High Today: 102 (1933)

Record Low Today: 46 (2000)

Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 3.39″R

So Far This Month: 3.39″ (+2.51″)

So Far This Year: 26.41″ (+3.44″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 21 Small Particulate Matter: 23

Pollen Count: 3.6 Low (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 6 (High)

