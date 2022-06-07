Advertisement

Flooding closes roads in Barren County

(WLUC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Judge-Executive and County Transportation Department announce the following road closures:

- The low water ford on Kino 88 Road is closed to through traffic until further notice due to water damage.

- Tracy Road is down to one lane at the low water ford due to water damage.

- A portion of Happy Hollow, Crabtree, and Ritters Mill roads are currently under water.

You are asked to use caution in these areas. Do not try to cross flooded roads or roads that are covered with debris. The Barren County Transportation Department is working to resolve these issues, and say the public will be notified when Kino 88 Road reopens.

