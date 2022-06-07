Advertisement

Glasgow man charged with burglary after 3 separate incidents

Zachary Saltsman
Zachary Saltsman(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested Monday after police responded to a burglary complaint.

Zachary Saltsman, 30, of Glasgow, was charged with second-degree burglary.

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Adams Place for the complaint where a homeowner told them that a male subject had entered her home without permission on three separate occasions.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and identified the suspect as Saltsman.

Saltsman remains housed at the Barren County Detention Center and is set to appear in court on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

