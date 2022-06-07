Advertisement

Group formed to oversee distribution of opioid settlement

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has taken a step toward turning a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced members of a group overseeing the state’s share. Kentucky will receive $483 million from settlements finalized with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors.

It’s part of $26 billion in nationwide settlements.

Cameron says the opioid-addiction epidemic is the “greatest public safety challenge of our lifetime.”

He announced the members of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.

Half of Kentucky’s settlement will go to cities and counties for opioid-abuse abatement.

The commission will oversee the state’s half.

