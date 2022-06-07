“I hope my career has bigger awards”: Patrick Forbes reflects on Mr. Baseball honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples have boasted a Mr. Basketball and a Mr. Football, but never a Mr. Baseball - until this past weekend.

“Just glad I could win this award. It’s an honor and I’m proud of myself for winning it,” said 2022 award recipient Patrick Forbes.

The former Purple standout pitcher and shortstop earned the award after leading the Purples in every major hitting category, even cracking the state top-10 in several areas. He’s the first 4th region player honored since Warren East’s Hunter Green in 2013.

“I played pretty well against teams from Louisville, so I showed the 4th region can compete with anyone.”

He also showed that he himself could compete with anyone.

“He was a perfectionist who strove for excellence. He tried to do everything perfectly. You could never see him melt under pressure,” said his former head coach Nathan Isenberg.

But, his 6-foot-3, 195-pound frame of steel didn’t come overnight. As a freshman, he stood 5-foot-9 and weighed about 135 pounds.

“I could barely get the ball out of the infield. So it took a lot of hard work, and I got lucky that I had the growth genes,” Forbes said.

Coach Isenberg says his teammates couldn’t have been any luckier.

“There was no one else on the team that they’d rather have at the plate when the game was on the line. "

The cherry on top? Forbes earns the honor less than three months after his best friend and former Purple, Turner Buttry, was named Mr. Basketball. The duo’s accolade is the first time ever that a school has boasted Mr. Baseball and Mr. Basketball in the same year.

“I’ll always cherish winning Mr. Baseball the same year that Turner won Mr. Basketball. It’s a cool thing I’ll remember for a long time.”

Forbes will be in the MLB Combine at Petco Park in San Diego, CA next week. While he’ll be taking his talents to the Louisville Cardinals, Isenberg says scouts have told him that he could be drafted in a good spot.

“They say he could be drafted between the 2nd and 10th rounds. I know we’ll watch him play professionally one day.”

