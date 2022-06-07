Roads washed out due to heavy rain in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Heavy rains Monday night brought flooding that has shut down seven roads in Simpson County. Motorists are advised to avoid flooded roads and bridges at all costs.

In April, a Franklin man was killed when his truck was swept off Saddler Ford Bridge when it was flooded due to heavy rains.

This morning, on the south end of the county, there were multiple reports of cars trapped in high water on the roads due to flash flooding.

On Ditmore-Ford Road in Franklin, Director of the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management, Robert Palmer was describing the condition of the affected roadways in the area. ”Right now we’ve got seven different roads that are closed for high water,” he said. “Four of them are like this right here. The water going over this bridge right now is at least three feet deep, maybe a little bit deeper.”

Palmer also warned motorists about the risk of trying to drive down these flooded roads, saying, “There’s no sense in trying to drive into this stuff because there’s nothing good going to come out of it.”

The Simpson County Office of Emergency Management advises people to avoid driving through or attempting to drive through high water. The hashtag “#TurnAroundDontDrown” is used on social media to warn drivers that the risk can cost them their lives. Many roads will be closed for days due to slow drainage and inspection by the road department. Even though a previously flooded road may look okay on the surface, water may have washed away the support beneath the asphalt, causing deep potholes and other dangers to vehicles and their drivers.

The Office of Emergency Management has placed plenty of signage and barricades on the closed roads, but know that there might be some drivers that would ignore all the warnings.

If you do find yourself in the water, it is recommended that you stay inside your vehicle and call 911.

