Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY up for tomorrow
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We caught a break in the rains Tuesday, but more showers and storms are in the offing for Wednesday. Some could be on the strong side.

More heavy rainfall possible

Wednesday will be wetter, with showers looking likely...we could also see a few stronger storms. A few storms may reach severe limits, with damaging wind gusts and hail possible. Thursday is looking comfortably sunny and dry, before more rain returns on Friday. Another spectacular weekend is on the way, with temperatures running a bit below average.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, esp. late. A few storms may be severe. High 81. Low 66. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High 81. Low 62. Winds NW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 78. Low 61. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1933)

Record Low: 46 (2000)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 3.39″ (+2.36″)

Yearly Precip: 23.41″ (+3.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Pollen: 3.6 (Low - Trees & Grass)

