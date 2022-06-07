Tasty Tuesday kicks off benefitting the African American Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Say goodbye to Food Truck Fridays and hello to Tasty Tuesdays. The new food truck event kicked off in the parking lot at the WBKO Studio.

Food Trucks set up in the parking lot and donated proceeds to the African American Museum. The trucks included Big Al’s Hot Chicken, South Cow and Totally Baked

The museum is holding a fundraiser right now to help with tornado and fire recovery.

“Each item that was damaged, that we’re going to recover and post has to be cleaned. It has to be made available, again, to reframe certain instances, rare items have to be conserved so that they can be shown again, and put in context with our exhibits,” said John Hardin, African American Museum board Chairman.

“We are a private organization that does not receive any funding from the government. But people have been gracious to donate to bring back all of the items damaged by water, put out the fire, and by the tornado.”

Be on the lookout for our next Tasty Tuesday event, benefitting another organization here in southcentral Kentucky.

